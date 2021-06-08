WWDC 2021: iPadOS 15 brings App Library, home screen widgets, new multitasking features and more to iPads

Highlights iPadOS 15 has been announced with App Library, as seen on iOS 14.

iPadOS 15 also brings updated Translate app with Auto Translate.

Apple will release a beta version for iPadOS 15 for developers later in summer.

Along with the much-awaited iOS 15, Apple has showcased its iPadOS 15 for the first time ever during the keynote of its WorldWide Developers Conference. The new operating system for iPads now comes with several new features, including the likes of App Library, new Multitasking view and more.

To start with, the iPadOS 15 will now support Widgets on the home screen for iPads for the first time ever. In addition, users will be able to hide home screens, a feature that we have seen before on iOS 14. iPadOS 15 will also let users see their home screen from within the apps by simply sliding the apps out of the way.

The most interesting feature, however, is the inclusion of App Library on the iPadOS 15. Again, the feature will work much like what is seen on iOS 14 on iPhone, allowing users to maintain a neat home screen appearance by simply filing away the rarely used apps in a folder. The App Library will be accessible through the dock on iPads.

Apple has also introduced several new Multitasking features on iPadOS 15. The update will let users initiate the split-view mode more easily through new icons. A new Shelf feature will also allow easier switching between various tasks at hand. The improvements are meant to enhance the productivity on iPads.

iPadOS 15 also brings an updated Translate app that now boasts of Auto Translate for automatically translating spoken conversations. The Translate app will now be available across iPadOS, iOS, and macOS.

Some changes have also been introduced to Notes like mentions, tags and more. A new convenience feature QuickNote will also let users attach notes to webpages and other iPadOS apps. QuickNote will work across iPadOS, iOS and macOS.

Apple says that the iPadOS 15 will be available as a beta version for developers later this summer. It will be launched to all users in the fall this year.