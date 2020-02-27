Xbox Series X could make gameplay saves history, will resume from where you left

Highlights The Xbox Series X can resume games even after a reboot.

Microsoft is working on audio ray tracing for the Series X.

The Xbox Series X will launch later this year.

Microsoft is slowly building up the hype to its Xbox Series X launch that's slated to happen later this year. A lot of new features and powerful upgrades have been confirmed by Microsoft so far but a lot is yet to be revealed, which Microsoft is revealing one at a time. The hardware upgrades are significant over the Xbox One X but Microsoft seems to be making the most out of the hardware with features that could draw in PC gamers to this side of the gaming universe.

In a recent podcast reported by The Verge, Microsoft's Larry Hryb talked about the quick Resume feature on the Xbox Series X and he threw more light on this front. Players on the Xbox Series X will be able to resume their gameplay from where they left, even when the system goes through a reboot. "I had to reboot because I had a system update, and then I went back to the game and went right back to it," said Hryb in the podcast. "So it survives a reboot," he added.

Currently, if there's an update for the dashboard, the consoles start updating and go through a reboot. In this case, the game is closed and players often lose the progress if they haven't saved. With the Quick Resume feature, players can simply continue from where they left the game last, even if the system has to go through a reboot. This could also pave way for players to directly switch off the console without manually closing the game and shutting down the system entirely.

If this feature comes out the way it is described, then many gamers could consider switching to the console universe. After all, the ability to resume a game from where you left after a system shut down or reboot could prevent you from playing the game all over again. This could, in theory, make gameplay saves history.

Along with Quick resume, Microsoft says the Xbox Series X has something called audio ray tracing, which is similar to spatial audio that you see on the current generation iPhones. "With the introduction of hardware-accelerated ray tracing with the Xbox series X, we're actually able to enable a whole new set of scenarios, whether that's more realistic lighting, better reflections, we can even use it for things like spatial audio and have ray-traced audio," explains Jason Ronald, Microsoft's director of Xbox program management.

Microsoft will reveal more about the Xbox Series X at the Game Developer Conference next month. The Series X is slated to come out later this year and it will have competition from the Sony PlayStation 5.