Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders to begin in India from September 22

The much-awaited gaming consoles Xbox Series X, Series S were unveiled a few days ago and now the buyers cannot wait to grab. But seems like the wait won't be that long as Microsoft has announced the India price and availability of the gaming consoles. Microsoft has announced that pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S will begin in 37 countries on September 22, with pre-orders going live in India at 9 am. The consoles can be purchased in India on Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance.

Xbox Series X, Series S Price in India

The India prices of the Xbox Series X and Series S were announced alongside the pre-order dates. So the Series X will be priced at 49,990 and the Series S will cost Rs 34,990. The devices will be available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website, Flipkart, and the Reliance Digital stores.

While the price of the Xbox Series X is on the higher side, the Xbox Series S can secure a place in your gaming room. However, the difference in price is due to some hardware and performance. The Xbox Series X and Series consoles are driven by an 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU with 3.8GHz and 3.6GHz clock speeds, respectively.

Although there is no major difference between the Xbox Series S and Series X, the GPU power is not the same in the two devices. If the trillion floating-point operations per second or teraflops are measure, the Xbox Series X clearly outshines the Xbox Series S. The Series X can clock up to 12.15 teraflops of power but the Xbox Series S only manages up to 4 teraflops. This is one of the reasons why there is a huge price gap of almost Rs 15,000.

As far as some of the key features are concerned, the Xbox Series X supports 4K streaming at 60fps while there is 120fps upscaling available. Whereas the Xbox Series S supports 1440p streaming at 60fps but gets the 120fps upscaling option on this one as well.

There is also a significant difference in the memory and storage of the two devices. The Xbox Series X features16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage but the Xbox Series S has 10GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Both of them support USD HDD expansion of up to 1TB.