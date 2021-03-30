Xiaomi announces crowdfund for 30000mAh Mi Boost Pro Power Bank in India

Highlights Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh listed on Xiaomis crowdfunding website.

It has dual input ports - Type-C and micro-USB

It supports up to 24W fast charging.

Xiaomi has slowly advanced from a smartphone manufacturer to a lifestyle brand that manufactures almost all consumer necessities under its umbrella. The range of products include laptops, headphones, power banks, security cameras, backpacks, shoes, toys and more, you name it.

For those unaware, Xiaomi has its own crowdfunding website. Now the brand has listed a new product Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh, on the same. Xiaomi already has a bunch of 10000mAh, 20000mAh power banks. However, this is the first time that we see a 30000mAh power bank from the brand.

This new power bank, dubbed as Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh, is currently available at a special crowdfunding price of Rs 1999 on Xiaomi's crowdfunding website. Xiaomi has set a goal of 5000 units in 15 days for this power bank. At the time of writing, the campaign was funded by 130 people. The shipping will incept from May 15, if the goal is reached.

The Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAH is currently available in a black colour option with an anti-skid finish. It gets a 30000mAh lithium polymer cell with 16-layer circuit protection. Moreover, the power bank supports up to 24W fast charging.

Talking of the port selection, Xiaomi has provided a total of four ports on Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAH, which includes two USB Type-A, a Type-C, and a micro-USB port. Interestingly, the power bank supports dual micro-USB and Type-C input, which means the device can be charged by any of the two.

Also, the triple output ports will allow you to charge three devices simultaneously.

The power bank supports PD 3.0, which can spit up to 24W output via the Type-C, whereas the output through the dual Type-A ports is capped to 18W.

The same is for charging the power bank too, and it supports 24W input via the Type-C port and 18W input via the micro-USB port. Charging through a 24W PD Type-C charger takes 7.5hrs for a full charge, whereas charging through an 18W micro-USB charger will juice up the power bank in 10 hrs, Xiaomi claims.