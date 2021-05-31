Xiaomi announces insanely fast 200W wired charging tech that will charge your phone in just 8 minutes

Highlights Xiaomi has unveiled its new fast charging tech.

New HyperCharge tech supports 200W fast charging.

Smartphones to charge fully in 8 minutes.

Xiaomi has announced its new and fastest charging technology solution which can juice up your smartphone from 0 to 100 per cent within minutes. This is Xiaomi's fastest charging solution till date. Xiaomi's new charging tech will be called HyperCharge tech and will charge smartphones fully within eight minutes. The charging tech can also wirelessly charge a device at 120W within 15 minutes. The wireless speed Xiaomi has achieved is faster than the wired charging technology of most smartphone makers.

It's worth mentioning that the claims apply to smartphones with 4000 mAh batteries. This means that any device that packs a 4000mAh battery pack can charge from 0 to 100 per cent within 8 minutes.

Xiaomi also did a demo of its charging solution on a custom-built Mi 11 Pro. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery which was charged from zero to 50 per cent in three minutes. HyperCharge can also wirelessly charge a device at 120W. The company claims that the new charging solution can charge a 4000 mAh battery within 15 minutes.

There is no word on whether Xiaomi will commercially release the charging tech. Xiaomi had previously unveiled a 120W wired and 80W wireless charging solution.

The maximum charging speed Xiaomi offers on a commercially available smartphone is 67W. The company has provided this support on the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and a few other Redmi K40 series smartphones. However, this is limited to China and global markets for now. The Mi 11 Ultra was introduced in India last month with 55W fast charging support. Xiaomi had said that it is trying to bring the 67W charger to the country and it will soon be available for purchase.

The 200W charging support sounds exciting and promises a great future but there are a lot of factors Xiaomi will have to consider before bringing it to its smartphones. Fast charging technologies aren't great for the health of the battery pack. Then, the smartphone maker will have to factor in safety, thermal management, certification, etc.

However, we can't rule out the possibility of Xiaomi bringing its HyperCharge tech to a premium smartphone later this year or early next year.