Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 global launch for February 8

Highlights Xioami has announced the global launch of MIUI 12.5.

The global launch of MIUI 12.5 will be on Feb 8.

The MIUI 12.5 brings new features with itself.

After unveiling the MIUI 12.5 in China, Xiaomi has announced that it's ready to bring the operating system to its phones across the globe. The company has announced the global launch for MIUI 12.5 on February 8, with Xiaomi's Global MIUI ROM official account making this announcement through Facebook.

Until now, this Android 11-based operating system (OS) has been available as a closed beta for select users in the company's home country, China. The new update comes with a number of new features and also brings some security and performance upgrades.

Xiaomi also claims MIUI 12.5 is more advanced than MIUI versions before it. However, it doesn't appear that Xiaomi has gone all-in with the new software. While there are a lot of meaningful upgrades, it looks like the company has held back a little to ensure it has some major features left in the pipeline for the big MIUI 13 update that's expected to be released later next year.

As per the information shared by Xiaomi, MIUI 12.5 is lighter, faster, and more efficient than MIUI version before it. Xiaomi claims MIUI 12.5 uses 20 per cent less processing power for the same tasks and also consumes 35 per cent less background memory. And all this while taking in 25 per cent less power for the same tasks.

Xiaomi has revealed that the improvement in performance is partly down to a superior "MIUI Light Cone Motion Effect Architecture" when compared to the one found on the MIUI 12. The company claims that MIUI 12.5 also brings in a much more powerful rendering engine and also improves UI animations.

With MIUI 12.5 there's also increased focus on privacy with the MIUI 12.5 with Clipboard Protection, File Storage(Sandbox Mechanism), Browser, and Location(Fuzzy Positioning) getting special mentions. Additionally, Xiaomi App Store from MIUI 12.5 will have special instructions for privacy which involves risks, security tampering, and avoiding malicious contents.

The new MIUI 12.5 also gets new Super Wallpapers, with one of them being the Snow Mountain taken from Mount Siguniang. Apart from this, there's Shipwreck Bay in Greece(Navagio Beach) and Blade's Edge Mountain in Italy.

ALSO READ: | WhatsApp starts rolling out video and voice call feature on web