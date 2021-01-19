Xiaomi announces Republic Day sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10i, Mi TV 4X and more available on discount

Highlights Xiaomi has announced a new Republic Day sale.

The sale will see the company offer discounts on phones, TVs and more.

It is also offering heavy discounts on accessories during the sale.

Despite facing difficult working conditions, Xiaomi managed to have a fairly decent 2020. This was largely down to the fact that the company managed to expand its business during the many sales it hosted last year. Now, in 2021, the company appears to be playing the same game, with Xiaomi announcing a new Republic Day sale, which will begin tomorrow and is scheduled to end on January 24.

Xiaomi has also opened up the sale for Gold, Diamond and Platinum Mi VIP Club members starting today who will be able to get their hands on the various deals and offers earlier than other buyers. Xiaomi has said that buyers purchase a wide range of Mi and Redmi products during the Republic Day Sale from Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com.

During the sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts and offers on a number of its popular products spanning across various categories including laptops, phones and accessories. The sale will also see Xiaomi partner with Axis Bank to extend buyers the opportunity to avail a 10 per cent bank discount on all purchases made using the bank's debit (up to Rs 1,000) or credit cards (up to Rs 1,250). However, to get the bank discount, the minimum transaction that needs to be made is Rs 9,000.

Mi Republic Day sale offers

Xiaomi has announced a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on smartphones, while laptops during the sale are available with up to Rs 10,000 off. Xiaomi's popular smart TVs will also see heavy discounts to the tune of up to Rs 6,000.

Through the Republic Day Sale, the company will also be offering discounts on Redmi Powerbanks, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Watch, Mi Smart Band, Mi Smart Water Purifier etc. Customers can also get their hands-on Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K which are available at a discount of Rs 500 and Rs 200 respectively.

Of the many deals on offer, the most interesting ones appear to be the Redmi Note 9 Pro (4+128GB) and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6+128GB) which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,499 respectively with an additional discount of Rs 2,000.

Apart from these, consumers can also avail of bundled offers from Mi.com and Mi Home on smart home products such as Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p, Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) and Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2. All these products together are being sold at a bundle price of Rs 4,198.