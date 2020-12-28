Xiaomi begins MIUI 12.5 closed beta registrations: Here are the phones that will get the update

Highlights Xiaomi has started closed Beta registrations for MIUI 12.5.

MIUI 12.5 will be made available to 21 phones.

The software will bring number of new features.

XIaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 later today and ahead of the launch information has come in that the company will also be unveiling MIUI 12.5 at the event. As per reports, the software will be announced as an updated version of the MIUI 12 that was first shown-off in China earlier in the year.

Reports suggest the phone maker will start the MIUI 12.5 closed beta registrations from today, with it now being made available for 21 models through the "Early Access" registration process.

The software will be available to users in China, and they can follow MIUI's WeChat official account and hit "Early Access" to participate in the registration. The company has clarified that after receiving the application, it will be reviewed and the closed beta MIUI 12.5 will be available for installation.

MIUI 12.5: List of devices

Under the closed beta, the company has announced that there will be 21 new devices eligible for update.

The 21 models include Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5Gv, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

However, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro are not included in the first batch of updates.

MIUI 12.5: What to expect

As per the available information, MIUI 12.5 will be a moderate upgrade from the MIUI 12 that launched back in April 2020. This will also be in line with what we've seen in the past where mid upgrades such as MIUI 11.5, 10.5, and 9.5 haven't brought with themselves any significant changes. These updates act more as placeholders with Xiaomi keeping things simple and ensuring a smooth transition between two major updates.

While we can expect Xiaomi to save most of the major features for its MIUI 13 update which is expected to release later this year, we can expect the MIUI 12.5 update to bring a few new features, tweaks, and UI improvements. Some features and UI changes that are expected to come to the new software are PDF converter in the Gallery app, revamped UI in certain sections, and more to be added with the new skin.

Xiaomi has also said that the MIUI 12.5 update will offer stability and optimization improvements to phones ahead of the MIUI 13 update. While there are a number of phones which will get this update, a few devices that are likely to get it are Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.