Xiaomi Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone certified in China; could be announced this month

Highlights Xiaomis Black Shark has officially confirmed its Black Shark 4s specifications.

Black Shark introduced Black Shark 3 and 3S in 2020.

The upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomms latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The brand CEO had already mentioned that the Black Shark 4 codenamed 'Kaiser' will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery. The device supports 120W fast charging which can completely top up the phone in 15 minutes.

According to a TENAA listing, the phone is equipped with a 6.67-inches Full HD+ AMOLED. Speculations say that the screen could support a 120Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor. The device clocked 780,000 in an AnTuTu benchmark, which coincidentally confirmed that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone dimensions measures 164.83 x 76.35 x 10.33mm.

The specifications of Xiaomi's Black Shark 4 are as follows:

Display: 6.67-inches Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core

Battery: 120W fast charging, 4500 mAh

Dimensions: 164.83 x 76.35 x 10.33mm

It is also surprising that Black Shark is going ahead with the number '4' since many Chinese brands including OnePlus and iQOO have skipped the number in the past. This is because of the superstition prevalent in China and East Asia that consider the number '4' to be unlucky. The superstition is so prevalent that several buildings skip the 4th floor altogether. Moreover, ASUS is planning to skip it too and launch the ROG Phone 5 as a successor to the ROG Phone 3. It is said to launch next month.