Xiaomi confirms launch of two new flagships in India, likely to be Mi 11, new Mi 10 variant

After a busy 2020, Xiaomi looks likely to have another busy year in 2021. The phone maker had earlier launched the Mi 10i and now its Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, has confirmed the company will soon launch two new powerful devices in India.

In a tweet shared with millions of Mi fans in the country, Jain confirmed that Xiaomi will soon be launching two new flagships in the country. In fact, he went one step further and confirmed that the chipsets the company will be launching the phones with. As revealed by Jain in the tweet, one of the phones will come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC while the other will come hiding a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

While the company hasn't revealed anything officially, it appears the tweet is a hint at the company launching its new flagship, the Mi 11 and along with it also bringing to the market the rumoured Mi 10 Snapdragon 870 SoC variant. The latter is expected to be the same phone that was launched last year, but with a Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 865 SoC that's currently found on the phone.

As for the Mi 11, it is expected to be the same as the phone launched in China. To remind our readers, the new Xiaomi phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Outside, the Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch OLED screen with support for QHD+ resolution (3,200 x 1,440). In line with the phone's premium nature, the device's display can also refresh at 120Hz and supports 240Hz touch response rate. The panel can also reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 108-megapixel main camera (f/1.85, 1/1.33 inch sensor size, 0.8 micron pixels, OIS) sat next to a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.4, 123 degree), and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro sensor (f/2.4). The Mi 11 also packs 8K recording and a night video mode for brighter low light video.

In China, the phone comes with the MIUI 12.5 update which brings with itself new super wallpaper and 125 nature-inspired system notification sounds derived from animals. Interestingly, this update also goes big on several privacy features such as smart clipboard privacy protection to prevent unauthorized apps from accessing your clipboard.

