Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Lite colour variants ahead of June 22 launch

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 11 Lite colour variants ahead of its June 22 launch event. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the new smartphone will come in three colour options. The Mi 11 Lite is confirmed to launch on next Tuesday alongside the Mi Watch Revolve Active during an online event. We already know that Xiaomi is only going to launch the 4G variant of the smartphone but has left doors open to bringing a 5G variant to the country later on.

Anyway, coming to the colour variants, Xiaomi has tweeted that the new smartphone will launch in three colour options. Mi 11 Lite will be introduced in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colour options. Xiaomi has also attached a teaser with the tweet which suggests that all three variants will have glass back.

The Mi 11 Lite is already confirmed to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021. It measures 6.81mm and weighs 157 grams.

The Mi 11 Lite has already launched globally so most of its features are known. The 4G variant of the phone, which Xiaomi is launching in India, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It is the same chipset Poco used on the Poco X3. The Xiaomi smartphone is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, 500 to 800 nits brightness and HDR 10+ support. Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 10-bit panel, which it had earlier used on a more expensive Mi 11 Ultra. The 10-bit panel is capable of offering higher level of contrast and deep colors when compared to other smartphones with an 8-bit panel.

The Mi 11 Lite is likely to feature a triple rear camera module with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone is likely to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It should also come with Xiaomi's 33W fast charger.

The official pricing of Mi 11 Lite will be unveiled during the June 22 launch event, however, it is expected to cost less than under Rs 25,000. The base variant of the phone might even be priced at around Rs 20,000. The smartphone will compete with the iQOO Z3, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and other phones in the same range.