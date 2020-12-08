Xiaomi confirms Mi QLED TV will not be a rebrand of Mi TV 5

Highlights Xiaomi's new Mi QLED TV will be launched on December 16.

Mi QLED TV is likely to get a 55-inch display.

The new Mi QLED TV will get support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of a new 4K QLED TV in India and ahead of the launch some interesting details about the new television have started to emerge online. The latest information comes courtesy of a report published by the Financial Express which claims the upcoming television will not be a rebrand of the Mi TV 5 or the Mi TV 5 Pro launched in China last year.

The report confirms that this new TV which is set to be launched on December 16 will be a premium end product that will be made in India and for India. In an interview given to the publication, Eshwar Nilakantan, category lead for smart TVs at Xiaomi India claimed that the company could have launched a QLED TV months ago, but did not do so as it was not willing to simply bring a product to India that had already been launched in China.

He said: "We could have launched a QLED TV nine months ago. Taking something that is available in China and launching here is something that we do not want to do because we want to spend that extra bit of time and energy to ensure we are able to do complete justice to the technology, so it works to its full potential... all the QLED TVs that we will sell in India, will be made in India. Going forward in 2021 we are looking to bring more of this technology to India."

Possibly taking a shot at OnePlus and its QLED TV Q1, he said that the company was waiting for the right moment to bring the TV to India as it would "never settle for low". He also hinted at the size of the TV by hinting that 55-inch is an ideal size for most consumers in India.

Additionally, he also gave a hint at how the TV will bring superior performance to customers. He said, "over the last two and a half years, we have gained a lot of expertise in this market. We have poured all of that knowledge into this product... In terms of performance, it is four-five generations ahead."

As for the specifications of the TV, the report reveals that the TV will make a giant leap in display technology with the inclusion of a QLED panel. It will also bring support for technologies such as HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 100% color volume.