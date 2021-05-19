Highlights Xiaomi is reportedly working on a Mi CC9 succesor.

Mi CC10 expected to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

It is expected to be a budget phone.

Xiaomi is planning to introduce the Mi CC10 series in China as a successor to the Mi CC9 series that was launched about two years ago. The Mi CC10 is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. According to a Weibo tipster Bald Panda, the handset will not be a mid-range smartphone despite using the Snapdragon 870 chip. The leak claims that Xiaomi will position this new phone in the budget category.

If true, then the Mi CC10 can be one of the most value for money smartphones. However, given that Xiaomi usually targets premium buyers with the Mi line-up, that is very unlikely. The smartphone is also tipped to have a 4,360mAh battery, which probably should have support for fast charging. Apart from this, there is no information about the Mi CC10. The company is yet to officially announce the phone and even if it is planning to, the launch seems far away.

Xiaomi has been trying to bring more powerful chips on aggressively priced smartphones. It did that with the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro in its home country. Both these smartphones have debut in India as part of the Mi 11 series. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's sister company, Poco is also known for offering powerful performance at a tight budget.

The Poco X3 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chip.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Mi CC9 in 2029. The phone features a 6.39-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The storage on Mi CC9 can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs on Adroid 10 OS with MIUI custom skin on top and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 has triple cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary snapper, and a 2-megapixel third lens. It has a 32-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. The Mi CC9 features Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

There is also support for high-resolution audio.