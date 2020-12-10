Xiaomi is working on rollable display phone and it looks totally futuristic

Highlights Xiaomi looks likely to be working on a rollable display phone.

Over the past few months, we've seen some of the biggest names in the industry try their luck at creating a consumer-ready foldable phone. While the technology still appears to be in a nascent stage, huge strides appear to have already been made when it comes to technology.

And now Xiaomi looks likely to be taking things a notch higher by working on an ambitious phone with a rollable display. Much like the rollable display phones shown off by TCL and Oppo, the Xiaomi phone too will follow a similar design.

The information about the phone comes courtesy of a patent from last year filled with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent shows off a device with a retractable display that can stretch sideways to turn the phone into a tablet form. The patents have now been used by Jermaine Smit (aka Concept Creator) to put together a set of renders that show off the concept device. The renders show a device that comes with a wraparound panel -- something we have also previously seen on the Mi Mix Alpha concept. However, this appears to be a more advanced use of a wraparound display.

While the phone is out there for all to see in the form of the renders, we will like to preach some caution, and suggest our readers to not get too excited about the device as there is no guarantee about when -- or when -- the phone will become reality. For now, we can only sit and wait to see when Xiaomi finally decides to launch this phone. However, if we were to speculate, we may end up seeing this device sometime in the second half of 2020, or possibly even towards the end of the first half of the coming year.

For now, as we said, what we can do is wait as there's no real guarantee that the phone will even become real, let alone launch for all to buy in the next few months. But if it does, there's no denying that the phone will be a major offering from Xiaomi which has been steadily innovating when it comes to smartphone technology over the last few years.