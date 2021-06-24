Xiaomi launches launces Mi TV webcam with support for full HD calls at Rs 1,999

Highlights Xiaomi has launched a new webcam in India.

The Mi TV webcam is priced at Rs 1,999.

The webcam works with Google Duo.

Xiaomi has launched a new webcam in India on Thursday afternoon. The Mi TV webcam is designed as an accessory for your smart TVs as more and more people are working from home and using video conferencing to connect with their friends, family, colleagues and others. The Mi TV webcam is also compatible with laptops and computers. It offers a Full HD video quality and has two far field microphones for audio recording.

The Mi TV webcam works with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable which allows users to pair it with Mi TVs, Redmi TVs and other Android TVs as well. We have the Mi TV webcam with us and will be using it with the Mi QLED TV 75 over the next few days. So stay tuned at India Today Tech for a full review of the Mi TV webcam.

Mi TV Webcam price in India has been set at Rs 1,999. The webcam will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting June 28. The webcam rivals OnePlus TV camera which was launched earlier with a similar design. The OnePlus TV camera is slightly more expensive at Rs 2,499.

The Mi TV webcam from Xiaomi supports video calls via Google Duo. It features a 2-megapixel sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 25fps. Xiaomi has equipped the Mi TV webcam with a 3D image noise reduction algorithm that is touted to help reduce picture grain.

Xiaomi has also tried to focus on user privacy by adding a slider lock to the Mi TV webcam. It can be used when the camera is not in use. There is also a USB Type-C port for connectivity and the webcam is shipped with a cable to pair it with your smart TV or laptop.

The camera also comes with dual stereo microphones that are capable of capturing audio from a distance of up to four metres. The users can setup Mi TV webcam by installing the Google Duo app from the Android TV store and pair the webcam to it. Then, they can make or receive calls using the webcam.

The device is compatible with Android TV 8 and above, and is supported by all Mi TV and Redmi TV models.