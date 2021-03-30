Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G: Price, features, specifications and more

Highlights Xiaomi has launched three new Mi 11 smartphones.

Xiaomi has launched three new Mi 11 series smartphones in China - Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. The three smartphones succeed the Mi 11 which was launched earlier this year and was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone maker has already confirmed the Mi 11 India launch but is yet to attach a date to it. However, it is likely to bring more than one Mi 11 smartphones to the country.

Apart from the three new smartphones, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Band 6 in China which is a successor to last year's Mi Band 5. There is no confirmation on when the band will be launched in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G prices

The Mi 11 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 72,000) while the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 77,500) for. The phone comes in Black and White colour options, along with a White Ceramic Special Edition.

The Mi 11 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 55,400) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It costs CNY 5,299 (around Rs 58,700) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,699 (around Rs 63,100) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G will be the most affordable of the three smartphones. It is priced at CNY 2,299 (around Rs 25,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,599 (around Rs 28,800) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Citrus Yellow, Mint Green, and Truffle Black colour options.

Mi 11 Ultra features and specifications

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra features a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ (3,200× 1,440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126x294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back. It supports always-on mode and has a peak brightness of 450 nits.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC It has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging support, along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

The camera system includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.95 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and a 48-megapixel tele-macro camera sensor. The smartphone supports 8K video recording at 24fps with all three sensors. It has a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Mi 11 Pro features and specifications

The Mi 11 Pro features the same quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ (3,200× 1,440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The other display features are also same as the Mi 11 Ultra. However, there is no secondary display on this phone. The Mi 11 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging.

The camera system includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens and OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens and an 8-megapixel tele-macro tertiary camera with an f/3.4 lens, OIS, a 50x digital zoom, and a 5x optical zoom. The Mi 11 Pro comes with a 20-megapixel front camera.

Mi 11 Lite 5G features and specifications

The affordable Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The 5G phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC which makes it the first phone to pack that chipset.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.