Xiaomi launches Mi Band 6 with a full screen AMOLED display launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Xiaomi has launched Mi Band 6 in China.

New fitness band comes with bigger screen.

The fitness band features AMOLED display.

Xiaomi has launched the new-generation Mi fitness band. The Mi Band 6 was unveiled in China on Monday evening and succeeds last year's Mi Band 5. The new fitness band is claimed to come with a 'full screen' AMOLED display which is likely to provide 50 per cent more real estate to users. The display also has rounded corners. It is not confirmed when Xiaomi will bring the Mi Band 6 to India.

The fitness band was launched during a mega Xiaomi event where the smartphone maker launched three new Mi smartphones Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite 5G. All these smartphones are positioned at different price points.

Mi Band 6 Price

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 6 in two variants. The vanilla variant of the fitness band is priced at CNY 229 (around Rs 2,500). The special edition of the Mi Band 6 which comes with NFC support is priced at CNY 279 (around Rs 3,000). The band will go on sale on April 2.

Mi Smart Band features and specifications

The Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display. This is bigger than the Mi Band 5's 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The new fitness band has a screen with 326ppi pixel density, 450 nits of peak brightness, and is waterproof up to 50 metres.

The fitness band packs a 125mAh battery which is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The band takes about two hours to charge and supports Bluetooth 5.0. As far as the features go, Mi Band 6 comes with 30 sports models and can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling.

Other features on the band include 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SPO2), and heart-rate monitoring, and also supports sleep tracking. The band will be available in Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Silver, White, and Yellow colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro

Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro which offers 1080p resolution and HDR10 imagery. It runs runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with Netflix pre-installed. There's an HDMI 2.0 port and another with ARC, an AV input, plus two USB 2.0 ports so you can plug in a thumb drive.