Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro in India

Highlights Xiaomi has launched two new audio products in India.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 2499.

Mi Neckband Pro Bluetooth earphones will cost Rs 1799.

Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio of audio products in India with the launch of two new products in India on Monday afternoon. The company has launched the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker and the Mi Neckband Pro Bluetooth earphones. The portable speaker was launched globally last year while the neckband-styled earphones come with support for Active Noise Cancellation. Xiaomi had been teasing the launch for few days now.

Xiaomi was supposed to launch both the products during an online event called 'Mi Sound Unveil'. However, the launch event was cancelled at the last moment. Both the products have still been launched and are now listed on company's official website.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Pro Bluetooth earphones price in India

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker has been priced at Rs 2499 and is available on Mi India website. It can bought in Blue and Black colour options. The speaker can be bought from Mi.com and Mi Home starting 22nd Feb, 2021. It will go on sale via Amazon India starting 1st March, 2021.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro have been priced at Rs 1799. They will be available in Black and Blue colour options. The earphones can be bought from Mi.com and Mi Home starting 22nd Feb, 2021. They will go on sale via Amazon India starting 1st March, 2021.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker features

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker features a rectangular design and has already been launched globally. It offers 16W audio output with 8W x 2 Full Range drivers. The speaker comes with anti-slip paddings and is equipped with dual sound modes. This allows users to switch between Normal and Deep Bass modes. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker can also be paired together in the same room in the TWS mode for the perfect stereo sound experience.

The speaker has a IPX7 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi speaker also packs a 2,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time on a single charge with 50 percent volume.

Neckband Pro Bluetooth earphones features

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro come with Dual Noise Cancellation (ANC & ENC). This makes them one of the most affordable pair of earphones with ANC support in India. They sport a new anti-cerumen design which Xiaomi claims is created to help keep the buds clean and wax free. The earphones support one click Active Noise Cancellation which filter sounds up by 25dB. It is also equipped with Environmental noise cancellation to cancel out the ambient noise during a call.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes equipped with a 10 mm dynamic. It also features 125ms low Latency audio for a delay-free audio experience. The earphones are claimed to offer 20 hours of battery life. They have IPX5 Splash and Sweat Proof rating.