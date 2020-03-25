Xiaomi launches Redmi smart speaker, Mi smart projector along with Redmi K30 Pro

Highlights The Redmi Smart Screen Speaker 8 has been launched for 349 Yuan.

The speaker comes with XiaoAI smart voice assistant.

The Mi smart projector runs on Android TV 9.

Redmi took to the stage to unveil its flagship Redmi K30 Pro series smartphones for 2020 but that wasn't the only product to be launched. There was a Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch that we talked about yesterday. Accompanying it was a Redmi smart speaker as well. There was also a smart projector under the Mi sub-brand unveiled in Malaysia.

First up is the Redmi Touch Screen Speaker 8 which essentially looks like the first generation Amazon Echo Show. At first glance, it looks like an old CRT monitor from a computer with a display on the top and a speaker at the bottom. However, the OS looks similar to what Google uses on its smart speakers with displays.

The Redmi Touch Screen Speaker 8, as the name suggests, comes with a display that measures 8-inches and Xiaomi promises a viewing angle of 178-degrees. The speaker will be able to stream content from Chinese content platforms, including both video and audio platforms. There's even curated content streaming for kids from popular media streaming platforms.

Similar to other smart screen speakers, this one from Redmi also comes with a camera that allows video calls with phones, smart watches, smart TV and other supported smart devices in Xiaomi's ecosystem. Xiaomi has baked its XiaoAI voice assistant in the speaker and Xiaomi says it will identify voices of family members when they speak. The AI can also recognise kids and change the interface accordingly -- it will also activate parental controls and turn on a blue light filter.

You can get the Redmi Smart Screen Speaker 8 at a price of 349 Yuan from Mi.com in China.

On the other hand, we have the Mi Smart Compact Projector, which weighs 1.3Kg and looks like a Bluetooth speaker. The Mi Smart Compact Projector supports a resolution of up to 1080p but Xiaomi says it can play 4K content. It has a four channel LED RGB to get a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. It also supports HDR content. Xiaomi says there's a highly sensitive camera for getting focus right but users can opt for a manual lens if needed.

Xiaomi says the Mi Smart Projector can project screen sizes from 60-inches to 120-inches. The LEDs are claimed to have a lifespan of 30,000 hours. The projector uses an Amlogoc T962-X processor and is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB eMMC storage. It uses Android 9TV as an operating system, which means users will be able to access all apps and games from the Google PlayStore. There's a USB port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's even a remote controller similar to what you get on the Mi Smart TV models.

You can get the Mi Smart Compact Projector at a price of $599.