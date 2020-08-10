Xiaomi likely to launch Mi 10 Ultra on August 11: Expected price, specifications and more

Highlights Xiaomi is likely to come up with another smartphone in the Mi 10 series.

Xiaomis co-founder has confirmed that the device would be called Mi 10 Ultra.

Mi 10 Ultra will be called the Mi 10 Supreme Commemorative Edition in China to mark 10 years of Xiaomi in the smartphone business.

Xiaomi is speculated to come up with yet another flagship device on its 10th-anniversary launch event which will be held on August 11. Xiaomi is likely to come up with another smartphone in the Mi 10 series. The upcoming smartphone was rumoured to be called as Mi 10 Pro Plus but Xiaomi's co-founder has confirmed the name of the device.

Putting an end to speculations and rumours, Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun took to the Chinese alternative of Twitter, Weibo to confirm that the device will be called Mi 10 Ultra in the global market. It is being touted as the super-premium flagship and will compete with the likes of Samsung S20 ultra and more.

Although the smartphone will be known as Mi 10 Ultra in the global market, it will be called the Mi 10 Supreme Commemorative Edition in China to mark 10 years of Xiaomi in the smartphone business. Jun not only confirmed the name of the device but also shared a few pictures of the retail box of the device which gives a glimpse of some of its most important features.

As per the previous leaks, the Mi 10 Ultra is tipped to come with 16GB of RAM and 120X zoom. It is rumoured to arrive in three different variants including the 8GB RAM + 256GB, the 12GB+256GB and the never-seen-before 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Mi 10 Ultra could arrive in two different colours including the ceramic back finish and the transparent back finish. It was also speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Tipster Bhuvnesh Bagri had earlier leaked the images of the cases of Mi 10 Ultra, which reveals that the camera island on the rear of the Mi 10 will be rectangular in shape and longer than usual. The cover will feature a small panel for notifications on the front that would display time and date. In the banner posters too, you can see a quad-camera setup on the rear along with there triple LED flash placed near the camera sensors.

Furthermore, Bagri has also leaked the China price of the device. He has revealed that the Mi 10 Ultra is priced at 6,999 Yuan in China (roughly Rs 75000). "According to the news, the Mi 10 Super Cup will be adopted. 120Hz AMOLED hyperboloid flexible screen, supports million-level super-fast charging, etc," he tweeted.