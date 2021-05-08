Xiaomi may launch Mi Pad 5 with 120Hz refresh rate in July

Highlights Xiaomi is expected to launch premium Android tablets that would compete with the Apple iPad, Samsung and Huawei Tablets.

Xiaomi is working on tablets that would be called Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will come with a 2K LCD and might feature a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Xiaomi is expected to launch premium Android tablets that would compete with the Apple iPad, Samsung and Huawei Tablets. If reports are to be trusted, the Chinese smartphone maker is working on tablets that would be called Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro. However, the latest reports suggest that Xiaomi could launch the tablets in July.

As per a GSM arena report, Xiaomi fans on Weibo got replies from the product director of Redmi, Wang Teng Thomas, who confirmed that Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Pad 5 not this month but in the second half of the year. This hints that the tablets, which would be a first from Xiaomi, will arrive sometime around July. So far the company is only expected to launch only two models under the Mi Pad series, but there could also be a third model, which could be a watered-down version of the high-end models.

Xiaomi is expected to first launch the tablets in China and then expand to other markets. As per the latest leaks, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will come with a 2K LCD and might feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might come with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels resolution. In terms of battery, it is expected to house a 4,260mAh battery which would come with a fast-charging tech. Powering the tablets could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. However, only one of the two variants could use a Snapdragon chipset, the other model is expected to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

The Mi Pad 5 is expected to feature a 10.95-inch LCD with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The top-end variant could also come with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The leaks suggest that the tablets would feature a dual-camera at the rear with LED flash and Xiaomi branding at the middle of the rear panel. Mi Pad 5 is expected to arrive with a 20MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. On th.e front, there will be a sensor for selfie cameras.

There could also be a fingerprint sensor on the side.

In terms of the pricing, Xiaomi is rumored to launch the Mi Pad 5 in China for RMB 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,200). In India, the price could be similar to China's price or less than that.