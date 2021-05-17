Xiaomi may relaunch Redmi Note 8 in select markets

Highlights Xiaomi is planning to relaunch Redmi Note 8.

The smartphone was first launched in 2019.

New model to come with few changes.

Smartphone makers often re-brand or re-launch their smartphones with few tweaks to target a new set of customers or a different price point. But, re-launching a two-year-old phone is something you don't get to see that often. Xiaomi is planning to do exactly that. It may soon bring back a two-year-old Redmi Note 8, in a new avatar though. A Xiaomi phone with model number M1908C3JGG has appeared at the FCC.

According to leaker Kacper Skrzypek the Redmi Note 8 has been confirmed by one of Xiaomi pages. He didn't mention which paper he got the information from but Kacper's leaks have historically been accurate.

The FCC listing reveals that Xiaomi will make some changes to the Redmi Note 8 before re-launching it. The smartphone is tipped to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, and MIUI 12.5, which should be based on Android 11. It will only be launched in select markets including EU and Russia. It is still not clear if Xiaomi plans to introduce the Redmi Note 8 in India or not.

A separate post reveals that the phone will feature 22.5W fast charging support, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a waterdrop display, and up to 128GB of storage.

It will also be interesting to see how a two-year-old phone competes with the current offerings. A lot has changed in terms of design and hardware since the Redmi Note 8 was first launch. Back then, the phone came with a Full HD+ resolution display, a rear fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot. These features were good for the time but, things have changed since then.

Xiaomi's own Redmi Note 10 line-up comes with AMOLED displays, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, big 5000mAh battery and more. In fact, the company recently added a fourth offering to the Redmi Note 10 series Redmi Note 10S. The new phone offers a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, the MediaTek Helio G95 chip, 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a quad-camera with a 64MP main sensor.

Since the refreshed Redmi Note 8 has already made it to the FCC listing, it shouldn't be long before the smartphone maker unveils it.