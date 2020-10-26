Xiaomi Mi 10 at Rs 36,999: Why Rs 8,000 discount on Amazon makes it a solid buy

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 10 is available at a discounted price on Amazon.

The phone is available at a starting price of Rs 36,999 after discount.

The Mi 10 brings a powerful 108-megapixel primary camera.

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones in India. The two come as the successors to the company's previous flagship, the Mi 10 which is a premium segment device -- both in specs and design.

Despite being a few months old, the phone still offers a flagship experience and offers performance to match any phone in and around the Rs 50,000 mark. In India, the phone is currently available via Amazon at a price of Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end variant is available at Rs 49,999 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

This price, however, can be brought down substantially with the company also offering an exchange offer with benefits up to Rs 17,400 and more interestingly a flat bank discount of Rs 8,000 while making purchases through Axis, Citi and ICICI Bank credit cards. This discount brings the price of the phone down to a starting price of Rs 36,999, making this an absolutely brilliant buy -- possibly even better than the Mi 10T Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Why it makes sense

For the money, the Xiaomi Mi 10 offers a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges working at a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Xiaomi also claims the panel can go up to brightness levels of 1120 nits and process high touch refresh rate at 180Hz.

Underneath the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G basebands. The chipset has been paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster download speeds. To keep the device cool, Xiaomi uses a liquid cooling system that covers an area of 3000sqmm.

The cameras are the biggest highlight of the Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the main unit that consists of a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS. The unit, Xiaomi reveals, has been created in collaboration with Samsung and brings with itself a number of premium camera features. The second lens is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV sat next to a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone also gets a 20-megapixel front selfie lens and support for features such as the Night Mode 2, a revamped Portrait Mode, 8K video recording and more to help stand tall against the other flagships in the market.

Keeping the lights on is a 4780mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast and 30W wireless charging and there's even a 10W reverse wireless charging system. Xiaomi claims the phone can be charged to 100 per cent within 69 minutes.

These specifications working in tandem with the discounted price makes the Mi 10 a phone which can undercut any other offering available in the price segment at the moment, thereby making this a no-nonsense choice.

When compared to the competition, it not only emerges as a better value for money offering than the likes of the Galaxy S20 and S20+ but also manages to undercut the OnePlus 8T, which for what it's worth is a very aggressively priced premium flagship offering in its own right.