Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition to launch globally, bring periscope camera with 5X optical zoom

Even though markets are yet to recover from the scar of COVID-19, Xiaomi is going full throttle in launching new phones. In the last two months, Xiaomi has announced the new Redmi Note 9 series, Mi 10 series, Mi 10 Lite series and Mi Note 10 Lite. The company isn't stopping though as a latest leak suggests that a Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition is coming to Europe. This is the same phone that launched in China as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition.

Xiaomi initially launched the Mi 10 Lite in Europe as a more affordable alternative to the Mi 10 flagship. The Lite moniker saw the phone ditch the fancy items and retain only the essential ones to keep the costs down. The Mi 10 Lite relied on a Snapdragon 765G chip, used a 48-megapixel main camera instead of the mighty 108-megapixel camera from the Mi 10, a flat AMOLED display with standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 4160mAh battery.

Later, Xiaomi launched the same phone in China under a different name and a tweaked camera setup. It was launched as the Mi 10 Youth Edition and in order to justify the pricing, Xiaomi added a periscope camera to the back, replacing the depth camera from the European model. The periscope camera can optically zoom up to 5X, go up to 10X in hybrid mode and all the way up to 50X digital zoom.

Xiaomi is now planning to bring the Chinese version of the phone to the global markets as the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. Popular tipster Xiaomishka suggests that this phone is coming to Europe in May 2020. The zoom variant may end up sitting above the Mi 10 Lite but still cost much less than the Mi 10. Hence, those looking for a premium yet affordable camera phone will have one with a more versatile camera setup.

A couple of days ago, Xiaomi announced a new Mi Note 10 Lite for the European market. This Lite model ditched the regular model's penta camera setup in a bid to reduce the price. However, the Mi Note 10 Lite retained the same Snapdragon 730G chipset, the same curved AMOLED display and the same big battery. The main camera used a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor instead of the 108-megapixel sensor from the regular model.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi brings these two Mi series phones to India. Xiaomi has plans to bring more phones under the Mi portfolio to India this year, with the Mi 10 flagship already announced for the market. Both the Mi 10 Lite and Mi Note 10 Lite could fill in the premium segments between the Redmi series and the Mi 10.