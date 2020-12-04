Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro start getting Android 11-based MIUI 12 update

Highlights The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have started getting Android 11 update.

The new update brings a host of new features.

The update also brings up the phones to the October security patch.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones in Europe have started getting the latest Android 11 update with MIUI 12 on top. The update comes with a firmware whose build number is 12.2.1.0 RJBEUXM, and updates the phones to the October security patch.

It's quite big in size and requires a 2.9GB download to install the new update. As of now, not all users have started getting this update, with only a few users getting their hands on it. However, a wider roll-out is expected in the next few days.

Here's the complete changelog of the update.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 11

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2020

Increased system security

Camera

New: New AI moonscape functionality

New: New templates for vlogs

New: Vlogs can be now saved as drafts

Optimization: New vlog templates and presets will be available for downloading from the cloud from now on

Of the two phone, only the Mi 10 was launched in India. It offers a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges working at a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Xiaomi also claims the panel can go up to brightness levels of 1120 nits and process high touch refresh rate at 180Hz.

Underneath the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G basebands. The chipset has been paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster download speeds. To keep the device cool, Xiaomi uses a liquid cooling system that covers an area of 3000sqmm.

The cameras are the biggest highlight of the Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the main unit that consists of a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS. The unit, Xiaomi reveals, has been created in collaboration with Samsung and brings with itself a number of premium camera features. The second lens is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV sat next to a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone also gets a 20-megapixel front selfie lens and support for features such as the Night Mode 2, a revamped Portrait Mode, 8K video recording and more to help stand tall against the other flagships in the market.

Keeping the lights on is a 4780mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast and 30W wireless charging and there's even a 10W reverse wireless charging system. Xiaomi claims the phone can be charged to 100 per cent within 69 minutes.