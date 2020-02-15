Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro cameras better than iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy Note 10 Plus: DxOMark

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has been launched in China as the company's flagship device

The phone has been teased to come to India in the coming months

The Mi 10 Pro boasts of a 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro earlier in the week, and just a few days after their launch, the phone 108-megapixel primary lens totting phones have started to ring in rave reviews. The latest being from DxOMark which has declared the Mi 10 Pro as the best camera phone it has tested to date.

DxOMark which has established itself as an authority on the subject in the last few years tested the Mi 10 Pro's cameras to declare that it's cameras are indeed better than that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The Mi 10 series phones, for now, have been launched in China and are soon expected to make their way to India shores. A hint at this was also given by the company's India head, Manu Kumar Jain, who took to Twitter earlier in the week to introduce the phone to Mi fans in India.

The Mi 10 series gets a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges working at a refresh rate of 90Hz. Both the phones get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. This has been paired with either 8GB and 12GB RAM.

The cameras are the big highlight of the device, with the Mi 10 Pro getting a 108-megapixel main camera with an F1.6 lens that's paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel depth camera.

The phone also uses a 20-megapixel selfie camera sitting in the punch-hole cutout. The Mi 10 also brings to the table a 4780mAh battery that comes with 50W fast wired charging but you can use a 65W fast charger for faster refills.

The Mi 10 Pro pricing starts at CNY 4999 (approximately Rs 50,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For CNY 5499 (approximately Rs 55,500), you can get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the Mi 10 Pro. The top-end variant comes at CNY 5999 (approximately Rs 60,500) and it gets 12GB RAM as well as 512GB storage.