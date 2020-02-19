Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sold out in less than 1 minute in China despite carrying premium pricing

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has sold out in its first sale in China.

The Mi 10 Pro is Xiaomis most premium offering with the best specifications.

DxOMark has rated the Mi 10 Pros camera with a score of 124, beating every other phone.

Xiaomi's phones always appeal to the masses with unmatched value. The previous generation Mi series flagships have been high sellers in China and it's no different for the Mi 10 series this year. A couple of days ago, there were reports of the Xiaomi Mi 10 getting the sold out' tag in a few seconds and now, it's better-equipped sibling, i.e. the Mi 10 Pro, has also gone out of stock in the first sale. That's surprising given that China is currently undergoing the deadly Coronavirus epidemic.

In an official teaser on Weibo, Xiaomi says that the Mi 10 Pro was all sold out within the 55 seconds of the sale going live. That's a big achievement for a premium flagship phone that start from almost Rs 50,000. Moroever, it's not that Xiaomi had a few units available on sale. It is predicted that the company may have put up at least 33,000 units on sale and that's a huge number of phones to go out of stock in the first sale.

The Mi 10 Pro is by no means an affordable phone but Xiaomi has ensured that it is offering the best user experience with the Mi 10 Pro. It also has a couple of figures to achieve that. The Mi 10 Pro's display has a JNCD rating of <0.55, which is superior to the display on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Moreover, the Mi 10 Pro currently has the world's highest rated smartphone camera, with DxOMark rating the performance with a score of 124.

The Mi 10 Pro also gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and in China, it supports all the 5G networks. Some of the other highlights on the Mi 10 Pro include a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with curved edges, a big 4500mAh battery and lots of fast charging options to fill it up faster. The Mi 10 Pro gets 30W fast wired as well as 30W fast wireless charging. If you want higher charging speeds, you can use the 65W wired charger to fill it up even faster. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi is expected to bring the Mi 10 series to India this year as its premium flagship offering. However, chances are that Xiaomi may bring only the Mi 10 to India and skip on the Mi 10 Pro due to cost. Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain has already said that Xiaomi will need to import the Mi 10 series to India as the country does not have such high-standard manufacturing facilities suitable for the Mi 10's quality control.