Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 5G start getting Android 11-based MIUI update

Highlights Redmi K30 5G is getting Android 11 update.

Mi 10 is also getting a new update with Android 11.

The new update is rolling out to Mi 10 devices globally.

Xiaomi has started to upgrade its phones to the latest Android 11 software, with reports now suggesting that both the Mi 10 and the Redmi K30 5G, have started to receive the official Android 11 updates with MIUI 12.

As per the reports, the global variant of the Mi 10 is getting a new release (build number V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXM) which is being extended to a large group of users. The update carries a download size of 2.8GB, and also updates the phone to the October 2020 security patch. Apart from the Mi 10, the Redmi K30 5G is also receiving its stable Android 11 update. This version is called V12.1.1.0.RGICNXM. However, this phone is a Chinese exclusive so it won't be of too much interest to most users.

As for the Mi 10, it is available in India and is a premium flagship offering from the company. It offers a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges working at a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Xiaomi also claims the panel can go up to brightness levels of 1120 nits and process high touch refresh rate at 180Hz.

Underneath the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G basebands. The chipset has been paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster download speeds. To keep the device cool, Xiaomi uses a liquid cooling system that covers an area of 3000sqmm.

The cameras are the biggest highlight of the Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the main unit that consists of a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS. The unit, Xiaomi reveals, has been created in collaboration with Samsung and brings with itself a number of premium camera features. The second lens is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV sat next to a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone also gets a 20-megapixel front selfie lens and support for features such as the Night Mode 2, a revamped Portrait Mode, 8K video recording and more to help stand tall against the other flagships in the market.

Keeping the lights on is a 4780mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast and 30W wireless charging and there's even a 10W reverse wireless charging system. Xiaomi claims the phone can be charged to 100 per cent within 69 minutes.