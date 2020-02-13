Xiaomi Mi 10 series launched: Specifications, prices and everything you need to know

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi 10 series has been unveiled in China.

Xiaomi has used the Snapdragon 865 as standard on all the models with 5G support.

The Mi 10 is expected to come to India soon.

You may have seen hundreds of leaks related to the Xiaomi Mi 10 in the last two months and it is finally here. The Mi 10 series is the best Mi series flagship to come out from Xiaomi's stable and it has a lot of promising features. The Mi 10 has the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, has a set of capable cameras that rank high on DxOMark, and some nifty Xiaomi additions. The regular Mi 10 is interesting on paper but the spiced up Mi 10 Pro offers the best camera on paper and faster charging system.

While Xiaomi is offering great specifications, the prices are still in the affordable range. The base Mi 10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts from as low as CNY 3999 (approximately Rs 40,800) whereas the top-end variant of the Mi 10 Pro goes up to CNY 5999 (approximately Rs 60,500) and it ends up giving 12GB RAM as well as 512GB storage. These are great prices for such promising numbers. The best part is that the Mi 10 will come to India and hence, it is of more interest to us than ever.

If you are interested in getting the Mi 10, here are a few things you should know.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specifications:

Display: The Mi 10 series gets a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges, refresh rate of 90Hz, and a JNCD rating of <0.55.

Chipset: Both the phones get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support.

RAM: The Mi 10 series uses the LPDDR5 RAM. You get either 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Storage: The Mi 10 series uses UFS 3.0 storage and you can spec it up with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB (only for Mi 10 Pro).

Rear cameras: The camera setup varies highly on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 uses a 108-megapixel camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS. The second camera involves a 13-megapixel ultra wide camera with 123-degree FOV while the other cameras include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Mi 10 Pro gets a 108-megapixel main camera with F1.6 lens that's paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel depth camera.

Front camera: The Mi 10 series uses a 20-megapixel selfie camera sitting in the punch-hole cutout.

Battery: The Mi 10 relies on a 4780mAh battery that comes with 30W fast wired and wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes with 50W fast wired charging but you can use a 65W fast charger for faster refills.

OS: The Mi 10 series runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 series features:

-The Mi 10 is one of the few phones in the world to rely on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, along with Samsung Galaxy S20 phones. This chip brings 5G connectivity to these phones courtesy of the Snapdragon X55 5G chip from Qualcomm. Xiaomi has also thrown in Wi-Fi 6 to make for overall faster download and upload speeds via Wi-Fi networks.

-Helping the Mi 10 is the UFS 3.0 storage that we have seen before in the OnePlus 7 Pro. The UFS 3.0 storage helps with faster read/write speed which means apps load faster. The RAM has also been upgraded to the faster LPDDR5 type.

-Compared to the modern 120Hz displays, the Mi 10 display only has a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the Mi 10 has a better JNCD rating of <0.55 which is superior to the display of the iPhone 11 Pro. Hence, the Mi 10's display will have higher colour accuracy and those looking for professional-grade colours can consider the Mi 10 series devices.

-The Mi 10 Pro has bagged a DxOMark rating of 124, beating all other smartphones in the world in terms of camera performance. The Mi 10 Pro uses a 108-megapixel sensor as the main camera and this one is known for capturing higher details. You also get better zoom performance than before with a 12-megapixel and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. This setup is similar to the cameras on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 that was launched late last year.

-The Mi 10 Pro also gets the 50W fast wired charging system but it supports up to 65W fast charging. You will need to buy the 65W charger separately though. The phone also supports 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging system.

Xiaomi Mi 10 series pricing and availability

The Mi 10 series prices start at CNY 3999 (approximately Rs 40,800 ) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 4299 (approximately Rs 43,500). The absolute top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 4699 (approximately Rs 47,500).

The Mi 10 Pro goes a notch up with its pricing, starting at CNY 4999 (approximately Rs 50,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For CNY 5499 (approximately Rs 55,500), you can get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the Mi 10 Pro. The top end variant comes at CNY 5999 (approximately Rs 60,500) and it gets 12GB RAM as well as 512GB storage.

The phone will go on sale in China soon and Xiaomi India is also expected to bring the regular Mi 10 to our shores.