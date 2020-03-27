Xiaomi Mi 10 to get more camera features: Super Video Stabilisation, 8K recording and more

Highlights The Mi 10 series phones are supposed to get new camera features with the latest update.

Mi 10 will get a new super video stabilisation mode.

The update will also add the ability to shoot 8K videos.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is among the few phones in the world right now that makes use of the Snapdragon 865 chip. Unlike the flagships of previous years, Xiaomi has gone all-out on the Mi 10 this year and the increased prices indicate that it is no more a flagship killer but a full blown flagship phone that's ready to take on the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20. It even has a 108-megapixel camera that's exclusive to a couple of phones now.

The Mi 10 delivers when it comes to performance. The phone managed to grab the second spot in the DxOMark table, which means it is one of the best phones you can buy for taking photos. Xiaomi knows that but it still wants to make the experience on the phone better. Hence, according to a new report from MyDrivers, Xiaomi is going to release an additional seven features for the camera on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Super Video Stabilisation

Both the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 will get an updated super video stabilisation mode. With the update, the camera will be able to record in higher resolution while implementing the stabilisation mode. It remains to be seen whether this mode allows for EIS in 4K videos or limits it to the usual 1080p.

More Video Shooting Format

The Mi 10 series is supposed to get new video shooting formats including a Hitchcock shooting mode and smooth zooming.

Pro Video Mode

Similar to the pro mode for still photos, the Mi 10 will now get a pro video recording mode as well. Users will be able to adjust parameters such as ISO, white balance, and shutter speed.

8K Video Recording

All phones using the Snapdragon 865 chip support 8K video recording at 30 fps and the Mi 10 series will get support for the same with the next update.

Video Compression

The recent update on the Mi 10 series will offer a new lossless video compression feature that will allow you to record high-quality videos with 50 per cent smaller in size.

Mi Clip

Xiaomi will bake a new video editing tool called the Mi Clip that will automatically analyses video clips and provides matching music for transitions. Users will also be able to edit titles and add subtitles to videos.

Video Tag Function

There's no information on what this feature does but the Mi 10 series phones will let users have this.