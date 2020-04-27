Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched, brings along Doraemon special edition variant

Highlights The Mi 10 Youth Edition has been launched in China, starting at approximately Rs 22,500.

Xiaomi has taken off the wraps from the Mi 10 Youth Edition and as known already, it is a slightly reworked variant of the Mi 10 Lite from Europe. The Youth Edition carries forward the same design language from the Mi 10 Lite and even 90 per cent of the specifications, except for a new camera system that lets the user enjoy a dedicated zoom camera. The Mi 10 Youth Edition is currently limited to China and sits under the Mi 10 flagship.

For the Chinese market, Xiaomi has made the pricing more attractive with four storage variants. You get a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM that comes in at 2099 Yuan (approx Rs 22,500). For 2299 Yuan (approx Rs 25,000), you can upgrade the storage to 128GB. If you want the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, you will need to pay 2499 Yuan (approx Rs 29,000). The top-end model with 256GB storage will cost you 2799 Yuan (approx Rs 30,000).

The Mi 10 Youth Edition is quite similar to the Mi 10 Lite from Europe, which means it ditches the Mi 10's premium design language in favour of a more youthful fascia. It comes in five colour variants, which include Peach (orange), White, Mint Green, Blue and Black. There's also a Doraemon special edition that we are yet to see renders of.

When it comes to the specifications, the Mi 10 Youth Edition uses a familiar 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display that carries a small notch on the top. The display is HDR10+ certified and even has an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the refresh rate stays at 60Hz while the touch sampling rate has been improved to 180Hz.

Inside, the phone uses a Snapdragon 765G chipset that's 5G enabled. You can choose between 6GB or 8GB RAM as well as 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. There's a 4160mAh battery which is paired with 22.5W fast wired charging (no wireless charging on this one). It weighs 192 grams but it offers a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The camera is where the Chinese model differs. The Mi 10 Youth Edition gets a new 8-megapixel periscopic zoom camera that can zoom in optically to 5X, with 10X in hybrid mode. One can digitally go all the way up to 50X. The main camera still uses a 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi has baked several AI camera modes to extract the maximum out of the camera system.

As of now, Xiaomi is limiting the Mi 10 Youth Edition for the Chinese market only, with sales starting from April 30. It is yet to be seen whether Xiaomi considers this one for the Indian market, which is supposed to get the Mi 10 flagship soon.