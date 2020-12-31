Xiaomi Mi 10i confirmed for January 5 India launch, 108MP lens-based camera set-up teased

Highlights Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi 10i in India.

The phone has been teased to get a 108MP camera set-up.

The Mi 10i could be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

After teasing the launch of the phone earlier this month, Xiaomi has now gone ahead and confirmed the launch of the Mi 10i in India for January 5. Likely to be a rebrand of the Mi 10T Lite, the phone has been previously teased by the company through its social media handles.

The confirmation of the device's launch comes courtesy of Xiaomi India's chief, Manu Kumar Jain, who has tweeted a video teaser to reveal the Mi 10i launch in India on January 5. Earlier, the phone maker had teased the device and also set-up a landing page on its official website where the phone's key details were revealed without actually naming the phone directly.

The landing page hints that the device will get a 108-megapixel main camera and also house the latest Snapdragon 750G chipset. It also hints that the phone will get a high refresh rate screen and more. There's also some hint at the design of the device, as the teaser shows the SIM tray on the left-hand-side and a curved back.

As mentioned above, the phone is expected to be a rebrand of the Mi 10T Lite and as such it is expected to get a 6.67-inch display on the front with support for 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Much like the display we saw on the Mi 10T, this display is expected to be an adaptive refresh panel that offers 6 different refresh rate steps and can thus dynamically switch between 30Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

Under the hood, the phone is said to get a Snapdragon 750G SoC which is paired to a base configuration of 6/128GB of RAM and storage. For the higher variant, users get 8GB+128GB of RAM and storage, while there's also a variant that offers the same amount of RAM but doubles the storage to 256GB.

The phone is expected to come with a quad-camera set-up on the back, which is built around a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras in the list include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-camera macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone could get a 16-megapixel sensor.