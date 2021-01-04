Xiaomi Mi 10i launch tomorrow, to be priced around Rs 27,000

Highlights Mi 10i is all set to be launched in India tomorrow.

The Mi 10i will feature a big 108MP camera.

The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i in India tomorrow and ahead of its launch, the phone has been teased a few times revealing key details about it like the presence of a 108-megapixel lens-based camera set-up and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

The phone is expected to be a rebrand of the Mi 10T Lite that was launched in China in 2020. However, the company has said that the Mi 10i will be a different phone and one that has been developed in India and for India.

Yet, while we await a final word on the device's internals and design, India Today Tech has accessed exclusive information about the pricing of the Mi 10i. According to our sources close to the matter, the Mi 10i will be launched in multiple variants, with the entry variant likely to start at around Rs 27,000. At this price, the Mi 10i could be a great buy as it would bring industry-leading specs at a price that's still very affordable.

As mentioned earlier, Xioami has in the past revealed key details about the device through leaks and rumours. It has set up a landing page for the device which hints that the device will get a 108-megapixel main camera and also house the latest Snapdragon 750G chipset. It also hints that the phone will get a high refresh rate screen and more. There's also some hint at the design of the device, as the teaser shows the SIM tray on the left-hand-side and a curved back.

If it's indeed a rebrand of the Mi 10T Lite, the Mi 10i could bring with itself 6.67-inch display on the front with support for 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Much like the display we saw on the Mi 10T, this display is expected to be an adaptive refresh panel that offers 6 different refresh rate steps and can thus dynamically switch between 30Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

Under the hood, the phone is said to get a Snapdragon 750G SoC which is paired to a base configuration of 6/128GB of RAM and storage. For the higher variant, users get 8GB+128GB of RAM and storage, while there's also a variant that offers the same amount of RAM but doubles the storage to 256GB.

The phone is expected to come with a quad-camera set-up on the back, which is built around a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras in the list include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-camera macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone could get a 16-megapixel sensor.