Xiaomi Mi 10i launched: Price in India, features, specifications and everything else you need to know

Highlights Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone in India.

The Mi 10i is a powerful device with the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The Mi 10i gets a 108MP quad camera set-up.

Xiaomi Mi 10i has been launched finally with the phone being announced as a made-in-India device, one that's been crafted especially for Indian buyers. The phone comes with a lot to talk about, as it pairs impressive internals with a powerful camera.

The latter is obviously the biggest talking point about the device as Mi 10i is the first smartphone in India to launch with the latest ISOCELL HM2 108MP camera sensor. This particular sensor is 15 per cent smaller than its predecessors and reduces the "height of the camera module by 10 per cent".

Mi 10i: Specifications

Display: Mi 10i by Xiaomi brings with it a 6.67-inch display on the front with support for 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Chipset: The Mi 10i is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

RAM: The Mi 10i comes in two RAM variants -- 6GB and 8GB.

Storage: There are two storage options for the Mi 10i with the phone offering either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Rear camera: The phone comes with a quad-camera set-up on the back, built around a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras in the list are an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-camera macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front camera: For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel sensor.

Battery: The Mi 10i comes with a big 4820mAh battery pack which comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Features

The biggest talking point about the MI 10i is definitely its rear camera set-up that comes with a primary 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Xiaomi claims this lens is 15 per cent smaller than its predecessors and reduces the height of the camera module by 10 per cent. As per Xiaomi, the 0.7µm pixels coupled with ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO technologies deliver "wide dynamic range and optimal exposure." Mi 10i also features 9-in-1pixel binning technology thus offering large 2.1µm pixel size for an "unparalleled low-light performance."

The phone also comes with a 6.67-inch display on the front with support for 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Much like the display we saw on the Mi 10T, this display is an adaptive refresh panel that offers 6 different refresh rate steps and can thus dynamically switch between 30Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

Mi 10i: Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is a very aggressively priced device, which comes in three variants, with the entry variant starting at Rs 20,999. This variant brings with it 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-variant gets 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and has been launched at Rs 21,999. The third one will be available for Rs 23,999. This one will get 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The three variants will be available in two new colours.