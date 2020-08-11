Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped for launch in India, could be rebadged Mi Note 10 Lite

Highlights Xiaomi could launch the Mi 10i in India.

The phone could be a rebadged Mi Note 10 Lite.

The Mi Note 10 Lite was launched in Europe earlier in the year.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 10 Lite in Europe earlier in the year, and now the company could be about to launch the phone in India in the coming weeks. However, it may do so with a different name. The phone was originally launched as a watered down variant of the Mi Note 10, and that is expected to remain the case when the phone finally comes to India.

The information was leaked on Twitter by a tipster who goes by the name tech_guy. He posted posted a screenshots showing that the India version of the Mi Note 10 Lite could be called the the Mi 10i.

To recall, the Mi Note 10 Lite was launched alongside the Mi 10 earlier in the year. However, the phone never came to India where Xiaomi decided to only launch the Mi 10 at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Based on the Mi Note 10, this device gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with curved edges. The phone comes with an AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor but the refresh rate stays stuck at 60Hz.

At the back, there's now a quad camera system which ditches the 108-megapixel camera in favour of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor-based main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The phone has dual LED flash at the back for an even lighting tone. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor sitting in the small notch.

