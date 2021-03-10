Xiaomi Mi 10S launch today: Features, specifications, price, livestream and everything else

Highlights Xiaomi is set to expand Mi 10 line-up.

Mi 10S will feature Snapdragon 870 SoC.

New smartphone to have 108MP camera.

Xiaomi is set to expand the Mi 10 line-up with the launch of Mi 10S on Wednesday morning. The company has confirmed the launch on Weibo revealing a few specifications about the upcoming phone with its teaser posters. Notably, the smartphone will only be launched in China for now and there is no word on its global or India launch. There is a chance that Xiaomi might even re-brand the Mi 10S for other markets.

The Mi 10 series already has several smartphones. These include Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10i. The newest member of the series will be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The same processor is also present on the Redmi K40 launched earlier this year. The teasers also hint at the presence of a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the Mi 10S.

Mi 10S launch time and livestream

The Mi 10S launch event will start on March 10 at 2 PM local time, which converts to 11:30 AM IST. It will be an online launch event which will be streamed live on the YouTube page and social media handles of Xiaomi.

Mi 10S features and specifications

As mentioned before, the Mi 10S will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is an improved version of the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The SoC comes bundled with an Adreno 650 GPU. It will feature a Harman Kardon double stereo speaker setup and has received an audio score of 80 on DxOMark.

The posters shared by Xiaomi hint at a similar design as the Mi 10 Ultra. There is no fingerprint scanner on the back. Nor is there one embedded into the power button on the side. This means that the Mi 10S might come with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi is likely to equip the smartphone with a 108-megapixel primary camera along with three other lenses. The smartphone is likely to house the front camera in a hole-punch cut-out. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.