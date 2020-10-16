Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Only one winner in this contest

Highlights The Mi 10T Pro is Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE gets a 120Hz dispaly.

The Mi 10T Pro sports a 144Hz display with 7-step variable refresh rate.

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagships, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India. Of the two, the latter is the more powerful option with its 108-megapixel primary lens and the promise of a snappy Snapdragon 865 chip from Samsung tucked neatly under the hood.

However, before this device can go on and become a true winner, it will have to take on the might of smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 FE, which have established themselves as popular options in the budget segment.

While there are obvious differences between the two, deciding between them could be a very difficult task. So to make things easier we're here to compare the two phones. Here's how they stack up against each other.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE: Display

Both the Mi 10T Pro and the Galaxy S20 FE come with displays that impress a lot on the spec sheet. However, it is probably the Mi 10T Pro which wins this bout because of the fact that it sports a display that can run at a much faster refresh rate than the one found on the Galaxy S20 FE.

Despite the fact that Samsung's new phone supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate, the Mi 10T Pro emerges as the superior offering because it brings a 144hz panel. Additionally, at 6.7-inches, its display is also slightly bigger than the Galaxy S20 FE's 6.5-inch panel.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE: Chipset

The two phones differ quite a bit in terms of chipset, as the Galaxy S20 FE brings Samsung's in-house Exynos 990 SoC under the hood. In comparison, the Mi 10T Pro brings a slightly more powerful, and crucially energy-efficient chipset in the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The latter also brings a more powerful Adreno 50 GPU which is capable of handling games and other graphics-intensive tasks better than the Mali-G77 MP11 GPU found on the Mali SoC. As for RAM and storage, both phones bring the same amount of 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage with themselves.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE: Software

This is again an area where the two phones differ, however, one where Samsung takes the lead against the Mi 10T Pro. This is because the Galaxy S20 FE's Android 10-based OneUI 2.5 skin is more feature-rich and feels a lot more refined than what we've seen on the Mi 10T Pro and its MIUI 12 skin.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE: Battery

In the battery department, it is definitely the Mi 10T Pro which emerges as the winner because of its bigger 5000mAh battery and support for a faster 33W charging standard. In comparison, Samsung's phone only offers a 4500mAh pack with support for 25W fast charging. However, it is prudent to note that on Samsung's part it only shipps with the only a 15W charger in the box.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE: Cameras

The Mi 10T Pro with itself a 108-megapixel rear camera-based system on the phone which is paired to two more lenses -- 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. Of the former is an ultra-wide lens while the latter is designed for clicking macro shots.

The Galaxy S20 FE from Samsung gets a vastly inferior set-up on paper, as it gets only a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) + 12-megapixel ultrawide lens + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE: Price

In the price department, we again have a clear winner as the Mi 10T Pro is priced at a much more affordable Rs 39,999, as opposed to the Galaxy S20 FE which retails in the country for a steeper price of Rs 49,999. This difference in price helps establish the Mi 10T Pro as arguably the better option of the two.