Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch soon, here is what we know so far

Highlights Xiaomi is likely to launch Mi 11 Lite this month.

Only 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India.

The smartphone will be priced under Rs 25,000.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 Lite in India soon. The smartphone may arrive in this month itself and India Today Tech had exclusively confirmed last week that the smartphone maker only plans to bring the 4G variant of the smartphone to India. The Mi 11 Lite was launched globally earlier this year alongside the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. In India, Xiaomi has introduced three Mi 11 series smartphones so far. These include Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

All three smartphones were launched in April and interestingly, the last is yet to go on sale in the country. In fact, the Mi 11 Ultra sale has been indefinitely postponed in India. Now, Xiaomi is planning to add the affordable Mi 11 Lite to the line-up and is expected to position it against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the sub-Rs 25,000 category. Don't be surprised if Xiaomi actually confirms the Mi 11 Lite India launch while the OnePlus Nord launch event is going on.

Irrespective of when the company makes the smartphone official in India, we know that the launch is not far away. So, let's have a look at everything we know about the Mi 11 Lite so far and what to expect from the Indian variant.

No 5G variant for Indian market

Xiaomi had started this year by introducing the 5G ready Mi 10i in India, and it was received very well in the country. Since then, it has largely focused on 4G smartphones and all of Redmi Note 10 smartphones skipped 4G. Yes, the more premium Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro come with 5G chipsets, but the Mi 11 Lite will only get a 4G variant in India.

This is because the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite was launched in global market at 399 euros (around Rs 35,000). If Xiaomi brings that variant to India, it will cost as much as the Mi 11X and not too many people would want to spend that amount.

Price to be under Rs 25,000

India Today Tech can also confirm that the Mi 11 Lite will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India which will make the Mi 11 lite one of Xiaomi's most affordable 5G smartphones in the country. There are reports suggesting that the Mi 11 Lite might be priced less than the Mi 10i, but that's highly unlikely. Still, both Mi 11 Lite variants are expected to cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in the country.

Confirmed and expected specifications

We can confirm that the Indian variant of the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It is the same chipset Poco used on the Poco X3, which is now selling at around Rs 15,000. Apart from this, most features are likely to be same as the global variant of the Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone should have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness and HDR 10+ support. The smartphone should have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is likely to pack a 4,200mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W.

The smartphone should pack a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone is likely to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

What do you think about the Mi 11 Lite and how much you think it should cost in India? Let us know in the comments section.