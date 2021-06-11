Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch on June 22: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Highlights Mi 11 Lite launch set for June 22.

Only the 4G variant is coming to India.

Snapdragon 732G SoC will power it.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in India. This device, called Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, will be a mid-range smartphone priced under Rs 25000. It is coming to India on June 22.

While this will be a new offering for the Indian market, it is already selling in China. The Mi 11 Lite arrived in both 4G and 5G variants in March this year. However, it seems like Xiaomi will only be bringing the 4G variant to India.

The brand has been continuously teasing the smartphone through its social media handles. In addition to that, Flipkart has created a landing page for the Mi 11 Lite launch. It is being touted as the slimmest and lightest phone of the year.

We already know the other details of the Mi 11 Lite. So as to keep you'll be updated, we decided to detail everything we know about this smartphone so far.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs and features

--The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.8mm thick and weighs 157gms, which makes it even slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (7.3mm) and Vivo X60 (7.3mm). India Today Tech exclusively reported about the Mi 11 Lite being the slimmest in India.

--As far as the smartphone's design is concerned, it features a rounded-square camera module on the rear. This housing holds a triple camera setup and a flash. Whereas on the front, it gets a single punch-hole display.

--Now, Xiaomi has also teased the design of the Mi 11 Lite on its Twitter channel, which confirms that it will follow the same design language as the Chinese version.

--Moving forward, all the specs are supposed to remain the same. The Mi 11 Lite will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 90Hz. It is an FHD+ display with a screen of 1080x2400 pixels and a peak brightness of 800 nits. A layer of Gorilla Glass 5 protects this display, plus the device gets IP53 dust and water resistance.

--This mid-range smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on an 8nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. This will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone will feature triple rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 5-megapixel macro camera. Whereas on the front, it will sport a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--Besides this, the Mi 11 Lite will be powered by a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will be housing a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The device should be running MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, out of the box.

--In terms of connectivity, the Mi 11 Lite will have support for dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Infrared port and USB Type-C.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch

Xiaomi had been continuously teasing the Mi 11 Lite hinting towards an imminent launch. Now the brand has confirmed the launch date, i.e. June 22. The smartphone will be available on Xiaomi's official website and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India price

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a mid-range 4G device confirmed to launch under Rs 25,000 in India. Xiaomi sells Mi 10i at Rs 21,999, which is a 5G device. Also, OnePlus Plus Nord CE just arrived at a starting price of Rs 22,999, again a 5G smartphone.

It will be tough for Xiaomi to cut the competition in this segment, which makes it interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the Mi 11 Lite. The Mi 11 Lite starts at 299 Euro, which converts to Rs 26,510 roughly. However, the Indian pricing is usually lesser than European pricing. Keeping that in mind, we expect the smartphone to ship at a starting price of Rs 20,999.