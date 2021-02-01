Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked ahead of launch, tipped to get periscope lens and new Snapdragon chipset

Highlights The Mi 11 Lite has been leaked ahead of launch.

It has been over a month since Xiaomi launched the Mi 11. Since its launch, the company has been tipped to launch the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite smartphones. Of the two, the latter is expected to be an affordable device with interesting specifications. And ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have leaked online.



As per a new leak, the Mi 11 Lite will come with an OLED screen with a punch hole that will hide within itself a selfie camera. The phone is said to house within its body a Qualcomm SM7350 chipset and a 5x telephoto snapper.

It is interesting to note that there's no SM7350 chipset available in the market right now, and as such, the speculation is that it will actually be a new chipset, Snapdragon 755G built on a 5nm process technology, and powered by the powerful Cortex-A78 core CPU.

For the cameras, the phone is now tipped to get a 64-megapixel main camera -- as opposed to the 108-megapixel shooter on the Mi 11. The phone will also come with a telephoto camera, something as conventional as the telephoto cameras on the Mi Note 10. This will be done so to keep the prices in check.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the specs of the Mi 11 Lite. Earlier, reports suggested that Mi 11 Lite may bring with itself a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there's could be a Snapdragon 732G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the triple camera set-up on the device is tipped to bring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor. Additionally, the device is also expected to bring a rear fingerprint sensor.

For now, we recommend taking all this information with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi announces something in an official capacity. However, considering that there have been so many reports and leaks about the phone already, we do expect the eventual device to actually follow the blueprint that the leaks have drawn for it.

