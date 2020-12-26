Xiaomi Mi 11 may come with night mode for videos, to launch on December 28

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 11 might come with a dedicated night mode for videos.

Xiaomi posted a Christmas greeting video highlighting this feature.

The launch of Mi 11 is scheduled for December 28 in China.

Xiaomi is launching the Mi 11 flagship in a few days. It is going to be the world's first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, an announcement that was made by Xiaomi at the Qualcomm event in early December. Now that we are only two days away from the Mi 11 launch, some interesting leaks are pouring in the last minute. A new video has surfaced online teasing that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a dedicated night mode for shooting videos in low light. The video was actually posted as a Christmas greeting from Xiaomi but it did more than just wishing for the festivities.

On Weibo, Xiaomi posted a video of a music box that is kept in the dark. Suddenly, there is some light let into the video allowing us to see the Christmas-themed box. This video is supposed to have been shot using the upcoming Mi 11, showing off the video night mode that is to come along. A lot of smartphones have special low-light video recording modes but this is going to be one of the few times when the smartphone has a dedicated night mode for video recording. The last time I saw that was on the Oppo Find X2 that supports night mode on a range of capturing functionalities.

Xiaomi is said to be using computational photography for the cameras on Mi 11 flagship. And all of the processing is supported by the brand new Snapdragon 888 chipset that was unveiled recently. The chipset is based on 5-nanometre technology, making it the second advanced chipset after Apple A14 Bionic to do so. What essentially the night mode does during a video is being recorded is take in more light than you normally see in the viewfinder. Maybe Xiaomi will do it differently than what Oppo did with UltraNight mode on the Find X2 Pro.

Anyhow, we will know more about Xiaomi Mi 11 in just two days. So far, we have been treated with several leaks and even some confirmations from Xiaomi for the Mi 11 flagship. The look of the Mi 11 is already confirmed and it is an interesting design, the one that does not go with what we have seen on flagships by far. There are going to be four colourways, according to leaked renders. And besides the information on its looks, the Mi 11 is also the talk of the town for its top-of-the-line specifications. Of course, these specifications are not confirmed by Xiaomi but the rumour mill might be correct.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood with a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz. The smartphone will have up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 11-based MIUI 12. There is going to be a dual-curved display on the Mi 11, along with protection from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is the latest one to offer screen protection. The display could come with up to QHD+ resolution, which is essentially three times 1080p, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. We have all seen refresh rates as high as 144Hz so this is not something exciting right now but it is somehow expected.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 on December 28 in China but the company has not said when it will bring the device to other markets, including India.