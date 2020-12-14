Xiaomi Mi 11 now tipped for December 29 launch: Here are all the details

Highlights Xiaomi's Mi 11 is set for launch on December 29.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 is one of the most hotly anticipated smartphones in the industry right now, and over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of leaks and rumours about the device. A new report by GizmoChina has added to the information already available about the device by revealing the phone will be launched on December 29.

Citing a source close to the matter, the publication has claimed that Xiaomi has set December 29 as the date for the launch of the Mi 11. However, the report does not clarify if the phone will just be launched in China, or globally. The report also speculates that the phone could very well go on sale the same day as the launch.

Apart from this, there's nothing else that the new report reveals. However, we know a lot about the device already courtesy of the information revealed by the company and leaks originating from the web. The Mi 11 has been confirmed to be among the first devices in the world to make use of the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The information was revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun, who confirmed that the Mi 11 will feature the chipset at launch. He made the announcement via a special message during Qualcomm's first Keynote at the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

The latest leaks also say that much like the Mi 11 Pro which is expected to sport a curved display, the Mi 11 will not get a curved screen. The phone is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design, although there is no clarity on whether it will support Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution.

Further, leaks suggest the Mi 11 will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here could be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom.

Other than this, there's little else we know about the device, however, as we mentioned above it is now confirmed that the phone will get the 5G capable Snapdragon 888 mobile platform that will bring with itself new AI chops and also gaming technologies such as support for 3rd-gen Elite Gaming from Snapdragon. A Geekbench listing has also suggested that the Mi 11 could come with at least 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.