Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro may come with a secondary display in the camera module

Xiaomi's flagship smartphones Mi 11 ultra and Mi 11 Pro, have been subjected to multiple leaks. These devices are expected to launch soon, as per the reports. However, there's no confirmation from the brand around the official launch date yet. Also, we do not know if these devices will be launched globally or will only be available to Chinese consumers.

From previous leaks, we know that the Mi 11 Ultra might ship with a secondary display. Now another report has popped up, which reveals that the upcoming Mi 11 Pro will also feature a secondary display embedded in the camera module.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked camera module

The leaked image from the assembly line showcases a camera module that is presumed to be a part of the Mi 11 Pro. We already have seen live pictures of the Mi 11 Ultra, which showcases a similar camera module with triple rear cameras and a secondary display on the right-hand side.

For your information, this isn't the first time that we are witnessing a secondary display on a smartphone. We have already seen secondary displays on smartphones like Meizu Pro and the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 5 ultimate edition.

This camera module on the Mi 11 Pro is expected to feature two lenses in the upper left, a periscope lens below and a secondary display on the right.

This secondary display on the Mi 11 Pro will supposedly be used to shoot selfies from the powerful rear cameras. Also, it will show a countdown if you activate the camera's self-timer. Besides this, it will have more used cases too, but for now, we only know about the aforementioned.

As far as the specs of the Mi 11 Pro are concerned, it is expected to feature a 6.81-inch AMOLED display similar to the one on Xiaomi Mi 11. Besides this, the panel will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to ship with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset manufactured on a 5nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.8GHz. Also, the chipset has support for all 5G and WiFi 6 bands.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 came with an excellent camera setup, and the upcoming Mi 11 Pro will look to build upon the same. In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature Samsung's 50-megapixel GN2 sensor. In addition to that, the periscope lens may get support for 120x digital zoom.

Finally, the Mi 11 Pro is expected to get support for 66W fast charging and not 120W, which is presumably exclusive to the Mi 11 Ultra.

As per some reports, the flagship Mi 11 Pro is expected to launch somewhere in March or April. We will keep you posted if there's a confirmation from Xiaomi around the same.

