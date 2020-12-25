Xiaomi Mi 11 series: From price to features, all we know ahead of December 28 launch

Highlights Mi 11 series is set for a December 28 launch.

Mi 11 series is expected to get two new phones.

Mi 11 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi's all set to launch its latest flagships -- Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro -- at a launch event next week. The series is all set to be launched in China on December 28, with the company already revealing the launch date and also some details about the Mi 11 via leaks and teasers online.

The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be the successors of the popular Mi 10 series phones that Xiaomi launched earlier this year. The new Mi 11 devices are expected to be even more premium than their predecessors and are set to carry forward the work put in by the company in the premium segment of the market.

Much like the Mi 10 phones, the upcoming Mi 11 devices are also expected to impress not only with their specifications but also feature set and design, with the latest reports suggesting that Xiaomi could be going really big with its upcoming flagships expected to be launched in January 2021. The phone has already been announced to get the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, but leaks suggest it could also get a really interesting design.

Ahead of its launch, let's take a look at all we know about the Mi 11 series.

Mi 11 series: Launch date and availability

Xiaomi has officially revealed the launch date of the phone earlier this month. The company had announced via a teaser that the phone will be launched on December 28. Interestingly, this date had already been tipped by the noted tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, who had previously claimed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 series could be launched in the company's home country China as early as January next year.

However, there still appears to be no information about when the phone could be launched in India. Although, Digital Chat Station in his previous leaks has claimed that the phone will remain Chinese exclusive for a while before eventually being launched in global markets.

Mi 11 series: Expected pricing

In the lead up to the launch, the pricing of the Mi 11 has also been leaked online. Courtesy of a fresh leak from China, the Mi 11 has been tipped to be made available for purchase at a starting price of CNY4,500 or $687/565 for the 8/128GB option. While there's no word on the Indian pricing, this should translate to around Rs 50,000.

The leak also shows that the 8/256 GB option of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be CNY4,800 ( approx Rs 55,000, while the 12/256 GB variant will be priced at CNY5,200 (approx Rs 60,000). It is interesting to note that the Mi 11 appears to be a far more premium proposition as compared to the Mi 10 which was launched at a much more affordable price earlier this year.

Mi 11: Powerful hardware

Despite the company initially being hush-hush about the upcoming product, it later revealed what the Mi 11 series will offer in terms of core hardware. At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 the company announced that the phone will be among the first to come with with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The company has since then also revealed the Mi 11's benchmark scores where the Mi 11 is seen clocking a single-core score of 1,135 while the multi-core score is 3,818.

Talking about the Snapdragon 888 SoC, it comes with the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem for enhanced connectivity. At the heart of it, the Snapdragon 888 platform brings with itself the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine which the company claims comes with a completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor. This new processor brings significant gains over the previous generation processor to improve not only performance but also power efficiency.

Mi 11 series: Specifications and cameras

Apart from this, the latest leaks say that much like the Mi 11 Pro which is expected to sport a curved display, the Mi 11 will also get a curved screen. The phone is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design, although there is no clarity on whether it will support Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution.

Further, leaks suggest the Mi 11 Pro will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here could be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom. For battery, the two phones will rely on a 4500mAh battery pack with 55W fast charging. The phones are also likely to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and NFC support with them.