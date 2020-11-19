Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications leak, tipped to feature curved display and 108MP triple cameras

Highlights Mi 11 specifications have leaked ahead of launch.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are set to be the company's next flagships. The phones are expected to launch at the start of next year, with a possible January 2021 launch also talked up for the phones.

Ahead of its expected launch, the two devices have started to leak online with the latest now revealing information about the Mi 11's internals and its key features. The latest leak comes courtesy of XDA Developers which has shared key specs of the MI 11 phone.

As per the publication's Mishaal Rahman, Mi 11 will likely be the same phone codenamed "Venus" which was found in the code of MIUI beta. Initially, this device was thought to be a mid-range phone powered by a Qualcomm chipset. However, the latest information about the device reveals that this device in question is instead a flagship device, one that will be equipped with the new flagship Snapdragon mobile chipset.

The latest leak hints that much like the Mi 11 Pro which is expected to sport a curved display, the Mi 11 will also sport a curved screen. The phone is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design, although there is no clarity on whether it will support Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution.

Further, the leak reveals that the Mi 11 will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here will be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom.

This latest leak does not reveal anything else about the phone, but the rest of the specifications are expected to be similar to the Mi 11 Pro. Among the hardware the two phones share will most likely be the battery and the flagship Snapdragon chipset at the heart of the devices.

Reports suggest these would be the first Chinese phones to be powered by this particular chipset. Talking about the upcoming Snapdragon SoC, it is likely to comprise of one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores and is expected to be around 20 percent more power-efficient and 10 per cent more powerful than the Snapdragon 865.

As mentioned above, the Mi 11 series is widely tipped to be launched by the company in its home country China as early as January next year. It has been claimed that initially the phone will be exclusive to the Chinese market, and could remain to be so for a few weeks or months, after which it will eventually be launched globally.