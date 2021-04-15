Xiaomi Mi 11 starts receiving MIUI 12.5 update earlier than expected

Highlights Xiaomi is bringing MIUI 12.5 update.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 to get new update.

Software update brings several changes.

Xiaomi's recently launched Mi 11 is set to get the latest version of company's MIUI 12.5. The software update will arrive on the Mi 11 earlier than expected. MIUI 12.5 was one of Xiaomi's biggest software updates. The company made big claims about the software update, promising a cleaner and neater experience to its users. The update doesn't change much but brings few new features and fixes other bugs.

The update has been rolled out in China for now and global users should get it soon. The smartphone is yet to be launched in India. The update weighs 461MB and is said to deliver an "Android gesture Turbo" functionality, improve the chipset's performance and fixes the random restarts that plague some Mi 11 phones.

The new update is also said to change the animation effects have been introduced supposedly making the whole navigation experience more fluent and faster. Xiaomi has also fine-tuned the touch response. Google's March security patch tags along too. The update was expected to be out by the end of April but has arrived mid-month.

Xiaomi is also expected to roll out MIUI 12.5 to few of its other smartphones by the end of this month, including - Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 9 SE.

To recall, Mi 11 was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. The smartphone features a 6.81-inch WQHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Xiaomi had equipped the Mi 11 with a triple-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

The entire setup is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. For audio, the smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers while there is also support for dual headphones.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the India launch of Mi 11 but has confirmed that Mi 11 Ultra will be unveiled on April 23.