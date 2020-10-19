Xiaomi Mi 11 tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 11 could be the first Chinese phone to get Snapdragon 875 SoC.

The phone could be launched in January 2021.

Leaks suggest it could get the chip much before other Chinese phone makers.

Over the last week, we've read reports about a possible January 2021 launch for the Samsung Galaxy S30 making it the world's first Snapdragon 875 SoC smartphone. And now, we have fresh information about XIaomi launching a new flagship, the Mi 11 close on the heels of the Samsung phone, making its offering the first Chinese smartphone to come with a Snapdragon 875 SoC.

This information comes courtesy of a Digital Chat Station, a tipster based in China who has a solid record with leaks in the past. He claims that Xiaomi will leverage its strong ties with Qualcomm and will get the chipset a little ahead of competing players who are also trying to get the SNapdragon 875 chip for their phones.

Taking to Weibo, the tipster also said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be exclusive to the Chinese market for a while. However, he has not given any clarity about the duration. He suggests that sicnce the Snapdragon 875 SoC will be launched in December, we could see the Xiaomi phone with the chipset launch sometime in January next year.

If the timeline is followed, the Mi 11 would launch very close, and possibly even before Samsung's Galaxy S30 series which is expected to launch in the US in January with a Snapdragon 875 SoC.

Talking about the chipset, the Snapdragon 875 is tipped to be the fastest and most energy-efficient chipset from Qualcomm. Rumours also suggest the Snapdragon 875 will be Qualcomm's first SoC to be fabricated using the advanced 5nm manufacturing process. The chipset could consist of one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores and will be reportedly manufactured by Samsung.

There are suggestions the chipset will be around 20 percent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 865, while it could also provide a 10 per cent performance gain over last year's flagship chipset. It is also expected that the new chipset will be faster than the A14 Bionic from Apple, and as such be the fastest chipset of next year. This could partly be down to the fact that the chipset is expected to be fabricated using the advanced 5nm process.

Qualcomm could also launch a 6nm chipset which will be called the Snapdragon 775G. This will be the successor of the Snapdragon 765G which has honestly been one of the more popular SoCs this year. More on this should be revealed as we approach the December 1 event date.

