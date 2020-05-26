Xiaomi Mi 18W Dual Port charger launched in India along with Mi Precision Screw Driver

Highlights The Mi 18W Dual Port charger offers two USB-A ports.

The combined charging output is rated at 18W.

Xiaomi has priced it at Rs 599.

Xiaomi has been busy bringing some of its fan-requested accessories from China to the Indian market. After launching a couple of IoT products and audio accessories, Xiaomi has now introduced its dual-port charging adapter in the Indian market. The adapter is meant to be used with smartphones and is priced at Rs 599. The adapter will be on sale on Xiaomi's website.

As the name suggests, the Mi 18W Dual Port charger has two USB-A ports for power output. The charger is rated at a combined output of 18W, which means you can either charge a single device at speeds of 18W or lose the fast charging speeds if going for charging two devices simultaneously. Xiaomi states that the adapter is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified.

When it comes to safety, the adapter is certified by BIS. Moreover, Xiaomi states that the adapter has surge protection of 380V, which should prevent damage to your connected devices in cases of voltage fluctuations.

If your smartphone supports 18W fast charging, or to be specific, Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 standard, then you can avail fast charging speeds. Xiaomi's website says that one can charge smartphones as well as power banks with the adapter, although plugging in your smart wearables also shouldn't cause troubles.

Along with the dual-port charger, Xiaomi has also announced the Mi Precision Screw Driver set. The product comes with a set of 24 anti-rust precision bits and houses them in an aluminium alloy box. The screwdriver set is available for purchase on Xiaomi's website at a price of Rs 999.

Prior to these accessories, Xiaomi announced a couple of high-profile products under the Mi series, the biggest one being the Mi 10 5G. The Mi 10 5G is Xiaomi's most expensive flagship smartphone in the country as of now and offers some of the best specifications you will see ins smartphones. Some of the highlight features on the Mi 10 include a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera, 30W fast wired and wireless charging, as well as a 90Hz curved AMOLED display.

Xiaomi also announced the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India at a price of Rs 4,500, offering smart playback controls, decent battery life and promise good audio quality. The Mi Box 4K also joins the list, offering the same features its Smart TV counterparts offer. The Mi Box 4K runs on stock Android 9 TV OS and can stream content in 4K as well as HDR10. The Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499.