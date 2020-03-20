Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2S said to launch soon, could challenge Realme Buds Air

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2S is expected to be launched soon.

The Air Dots 2S will come with wireless charging.

Xiaomi could offer it as an accessory to the Mi 10 flagship.

Xiaomi makes some amazing smartphones at incredible prices but the company doesn't stop there. Xiaomi has an extensive set of accessories for customers and one of the most hyped ones recently is the Mi Air Dots wireless earbuds. Now in its second avatar, the Mi Air Dots 2 are completely wireless earbuds similar to the Apple AirPods. These are yet to leave the Chinese market but it seems that Xiaomi could be working on an updated model that could launch globally.

According to a recent report from MyDrivers, Xiaomi has been working on the Mi AirDots 2S and it will soon be launched. There are no specifics available of the Mi Air Dots 2S apart from the fact that the new model will support wireless charging. Given that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi 10 series flagships across the world, the Mi Air Dots 2S could be launched alongside this phone in order to offer a complete pair of accessories.

Xiaomi is sort of playing a catch up here to its rival brands from China. Late last year, Realme launched its Buds Air wireless earbuds at a very affordable price in India and Xiaomi seems to replicate the same with its own version. Unlike Xiaomi, Realme does not have any device its portfolio that supports wireless charging. A Realme wireless charging pad was teased some time ago but that hasn't launched yet.

As for Xiaomi, the Mi Air Dots 2S could compete with Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and may be offered as an accessory to the Mi 10 series flagship phones. For those in the unknown, the Mi 10 can charge itself wireless at speeds of up to 30W but it can also reverse wireless charge at speeds of up to 10W. The Mi Air Dots 2S could use this feature to charge itself while away from a charging port.

Earlier in the year, Xiaomi hinted at going all premium with the Mi sub-brand this year. The first hint at that are the new Mi 10 series phones and Xiaomi is launching one of the models in India on March 31. The Mi 10 is no more just an affordable phone with high-end specifications, but it is rather a premium phone that has a few tricks up its sleeves. The Mi 10 boasts of the best colour calibrated display in the smartphone market and it is also one of the few phones to come with a 108-megapixel camera.