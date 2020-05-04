Xiaomi Mi Band 5 images leak online, this is what it could look like

Highlights Images of the Mi Band 5 have leaked online

The Mi Band 5 could launch in the coming weeks

The Mi Band 5 is tipped to get a 1.2-inch display

Xiaomi has long been tipped to launch the Mi Band 5 in the coming weeks with recent reports hinting that the Mi Band 5 could be launched alongside a number of other Xiaomi products in the first week of April. And now, a new report has emerged which claims to reveal crucial details about the fitness wearable.

Being developed in partnership between Xiaomi and Huami, the Mi Band 5 will come as a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. The images reveal the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to come with a brand-new oval punch-hole display.

While we're not sure what the purpose of the punch-hole will be, it is expected to be for a camera, however, some are expecting it to be for a capacitive touch button. The leaked images also show the Mi Band 5 with a grey strap.

Apart from this, the display of the Mi Band 5 is also shown to be oval in shape in the leaked images -- something different from what we've seen on previous Mi Bands in the past few years.

While this particular report does not talk about the specifications about the device, previous reports have done so, with the MI Band 5 outside China tipped to support NFC. Other leaked reports have claimed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch display -- a larger display than the 0.95-inch AMOLED screen on its predecessor.

Despite the larger display, the device is claimed to be lighter and with more contrast. With support for NFC the new Mi Band could also bring support for Google Pay and other payment services. The Mi Band 5 NFC global version could also get contactless payments, work pass and can be used as a bus card.

The Mi Band 4 was launched around the same time last year, and as such, Xiaomi is expected to launch the upcoming version in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if the Mi Band 5 ends up getting any of the features that we've mentioned above. For now, we can only wait and watch,